TET Paper Leak Case: Fugitive Accused Sonu Diwakar Surrenders, Arrest Count Reaches 15 |

Bhiwandi: In a significant development in the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) paper leak case, fugitive accused Sonu Diwakar 35 Agara Uttar Pardesh surrendered before the Bhiwandi court on Monday, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 15. Following his surrender, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) took him into custody for interrogation, hoping his questioning will help unravel crucial links in the paper leak syndicate, particularly the movement of the leaked question papers and the financial transactions behind the conspiracy.

The TET paper leak, which surfaced barely 24 hours before the state-wide examination scheduled on June 28, triggered a major controversy across Maharashtra. The case first came to light on June 27, when the Kongaon Police in Bhiwandi unearthed the racket and arrested three suspects during an operation conducted under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Pawan Bansode. As the investigation expanded, the SIT carried out raids across several states, leading to multiple arrests linked to the organised examination fraud.

With Diwakar's surrender, the number of arrested accused has now reached 15. Among those already in police custody are the alleged mastermind Bijendra Gupta and Inderjit Singh alias Piku, while Suman Kumari Gupta, Naresh Kumar, Sanjay Kumar Sharma, Mithun Kumar and several others have been remanded to judicial custody.

Key Role in Smuggling Question Papers From Printing Press

According to investigators, Sonu Diwakar played a crucial role in the conspiracy by facilitating the illegal extraction of the TET question papers from the printing facility where they were produced.

Police said Diwakar is a former employee of Mahim Patram Private Limited, the Agra-based printing press entrusted with printing the confidential TET examination papers.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Vijay Marathe said the SIT had been tracking Diwakar for several days. Preliminary findings indicate that he allegedly worked in coordination with other employees of the printing press to remove the confidential question papers and pass them on to the alleged mastermind, Bijendra Gupta.

Investigators believe Diwakar went underground after Gupta's arrest, fearing imminent detention. Under mounting pressure, he eventually surrendered before the Bhiwandi court on Monday.

The court subsequently handed him over to the SIT for custodial interrogation to facilitate further investigation.

SIT to Examine Digital Evidence and Financial Trail

The SIT is now focusing on establishing Diwakar's exact role in the conspiracy by examining his mobile phone, electronic devices and other digital evidence.

Investigators are also expected to scrutinise whether he received any financial benefit in exchange for leaking the examination papers, the amount involved, the mode of payment, and the individuals who facilitated the transactions.

Officials said the probe will extend to bank accounts, digital payment records, call detail records (CDRs) and other electronic evidence to reconstruct the financial network allegedly operating behind the paper leak.

Police believe Diwakar's interrogation could provide crucial leads regarding the syndicate's financial operations and help identify additional individuals involved in the organised examination fraud.

One Accused Still Absconding

Police said Prakash Digambar Misal, another accused in the case, continues to evade arrest.

The SIT has launched search operations in Maharashtra and other states to trace him. Officials expressed confidence that he would be apprehended soon as the investigation gathers momentum.

DCP: Security Lapses at Printing Press Exploited

Speaking on the investigation, DCP Pawan Bansod said preliminary findings suggest that the alleged mastermind Bijendra Gupta and his associates exploited security loopholes at the printing press to gain access to the confidential examination papers.

He said the timely intervention by the Thane Police prevented the leaked papers from being widely circulated and enabled investigators to expose a well-organised interstate network involved in the crime.

Bansode added that although 15 accused have been arrested so far, the investigation remains active and further arrests cannot be ruled out as new evidence emerges during interrogation and forensic analysis.

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Four Accused Move Bail Pleas

Meanwhile four accused currently in judicial custody Suman Kumari Gupta, Naresh Kumar, Sanjay Kumar Sharma and Mithun Kumar have filed bail applications before the Bhiwandi court.

According to defence counsel Advocate Shailesh Gaikwad, the court is scheduled to hear the bail pleas on Wednesday.

The SIT continues to focus on uncovering the full extent of the conspiracy, identifying every individual involved in the leak, tracing the financial transactions, and securing digital evidence that could strengthen the prosecution's case.

Investigators maintain that the probe has reached a crucial stage and expect several more significant revelations in the coming days as they piece together the interstate network allegedly responsible for compromising one of Maharashtra's most important teacher recruitment examinations.

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