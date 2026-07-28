Maharashtra CET Cell Withdraws Engineering Seat Acceptance Fee Hike For 2026-27 Admissions | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has withdrawn its decision to increase the seat acceptance fee for engineering admissions for the 2026-27 academic year following representations from various organisations and directions from the state government.

Existing Fee Structure To Continue

The CET Cell said that the seat acceptance fee for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for first-year engineering courses will remain unchanged this year.

According to the CET Cell, the proposed revision was intended to discourage students from unnecessarily blocking seats during multiple rounds of the admission process and to make more seats available to genuinely interested candidates. Officials noted that nearly 35,000 engineering seats were blocked by students during last year's admission process. The authority also pointed out that the seat acceptance fee had remained unchanged for the past seven to eight years.

Proposed Revised Fee Structure

Under the revised proposal, students were to pay ₹1,000 when accepting a seat for the first time, ₹2,000 if they accepted a new seat during the second betterment round, and ₹3,000 if they accepted another upgraded seat during the third betterment round.

However, the CET Cell has now decided not to implement the revised fee structure. As a result, the seat acceptance fee will continue to remain ₹1,000 throughout the admission process, as per the existing system.

The decision is expected to benefit all students seeking admission to undergraduate engineering programmes in Maharashtra through the Centralised Admission Process this academic year.

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