MHT-CET, JEE Scores Under Scrutiny As CET Cell Flags HSC-Entrance Performance Gaps

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Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will conduct a detailed scrutiny of candidates whose MHT-CET and JEE percentile scores are disproportionately high compared to their Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) marks, officials said on Monday.

Analysis Reveals Performance Discrepancies

The move comes after an analysis of examination data revealed that a significant number of students with relatively low HSC scores secured exceptionally high percentiles in engineering entrance examinations.

According to the data, 1,450 students who scored 75% or above in HSC PCM secured 99 to below 100 percentile in MHT-CET. However, the list also includes 455 students from the 60–75% HSC bracket, 68 students from the 50–60% bracket and 61 students who scored 40–50% in HSC but still obtained 99 to below 100 percentile in MHT-CET.

Students With Lower HSC Scores Also Secure Top Ranks

Similarly, 1,782 students with over 75% HSC marks scored 98 to below 99 percentile, while 965, 107 and 68 students from the 60–75%, 50–60% and 40–50% HSC brackets, respectively, also achieved the same percentile range. Even in the 97 to below 98 percentile category, 1,628 students had over 75% HSC marks, alongside 1,300, 190 and 71 students from the lower HSC brackets.

A similar trend was observed in the JEE Main results. Among candidates who scored 95–100 percentile in MHT-CET, 8,174 secured 90–100 percentile in JEE Main, while 4,625 obtained 80–90 percentile. Even students with lower MHT-CET percentiles were found to have strong JEE performances, indicating varying performance patterns across examinations.

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Officials said the CET Cell will now examine the profiles of candidates showing unusually large differences between their HSC and entrance examination performance. The scrutiny will focus on verifying academic records and identifying cases that may require further investigation.

The authorities clarified that the review is not intended to question genuine merit, as many students perform better in objective entrance examinations after focused coaching and preparation. However, cases showing exceptionally large discrepancies will be examined to ensure the integrity, transparency and credibility of the admission process.

The CET Cell maintained that the exercise is aimed at strengthening confidence in the state's entrance examination system while ensuring that deserving candidates are not affected.

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