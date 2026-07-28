MHT-CET Exam Claims On Social Media Under Scanner As CET Cell Files Police Complaint | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has lodged a police complaint seeking an investigation into social media videos that allegedly make claims about the transparency and credibility of the MHT-CET examination process.

The complaint was filed on Monday with the Azad Maidan Police Station in Mumbai as well as the Maharashtra Cyber Police, requesting a detailed probe into the videos and appropriate legal action if any violations are found.

Two Videos Under Investigation

According to the CET Cell, two videos related to the MHT-CET examination have been circulated on social media, containing various allegations and claims regarding the conduct of the examination. The authority stated that the content raises questions about the transparency and reliability of the examination process and could potentially undermine public confidence if found to be misleading.

The CET Cell said unverified or false information has the potential to create confusion, fear and mistrust among students, parents, educational institutions and the general public. It also warned that such content could erode confidence in the state's public examination system.

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Probe Sought Into Video Authenticity

In its complaint, the examination authority has urged the police to verify the authenticity of the videos, investigate the claims made in them, and identify the individuals responsible for creating, uploading and circulating the content on social media.

The CET Cell has further requested the police to take necessary legal action, wherever warranted, to ensure that the credibility of the public examination system remains intact and that unnecessary confusion among students and parents is avoided.

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