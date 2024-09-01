Telangana TS ICET 2024 Counselling Registration Window Now OPEN, Check Important Dates Here

Pexels

The Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2024 application process for the first round of counselling has opened, according to the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE).

Once the registration procedure is underway, students can take part in the counselling by going to the official TS ICET website at icet.tsche.ac.in.

Candidates for MBA programs must have completed a recognised bachelor's degree program, with the exception of oriental languages, and must have completed it within three years.

Candidates for MCA must have graduated from high school or earned a BCA, BSc, BCom, or BA with mathematics.

September 9 (except from September 7) is the deadline for paying the processing fee and reserving a place for the selection. On September 27, the criteria for spot admissions to private unaided MBA and MCA colleges will be accessible on the tgicet.nic.in website.

How to register?

-Go to tgicet.nic.in, the official website.

-On the homepage, select the "Register for TS ICET Counselling 2024" link.

-Complete the application.

-After completing the payment, click "Submit."

-Save the application and print it out for your records.

Important Dates

-Registration Starts: September 1, 2024

-Registration Ends: September 8, 2024

-Certificates Verification: September 3 to September 9, 2024 (except September 7)

-Web Options: September 4 to September 11, 2024

-Freezing of Options: September 11, 2024

-Seat Allotment Result: September 14, 2024

-Self-Reporting: September 14 till September 17, 2024

TS ICET Counselling 2024

The TS ICET counselling procedure is run by TSCHE to assign seats to qualified applicants in the MBA and MCA programs that participating Telangana schools offer. The candidates' course preferences, seat availability, and TS ICET exam ranking are taken into consideration during the counselling process.