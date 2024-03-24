Telangana State Entrance Exam Dates Updated: TS ICET 2024 On June 5-6, TS EAPCET 2024 On May 7-8

Representative image

Exam dates for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET 2024) and Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharma Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET 2024) have been updated by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The TS ICET exams 2024 will now take place on June 5 and 6, one day later than originally scheduled.

The engineering TS EAPCET 2024 exam dates are still set, but the entrance exam for agriculture and pharmacy has been moved up to May 7 and 8, from May 12 and 13. Owing to the approaching general elections for the Lok Sabha, which are scheduled to take place from April 18 to June 1, the TSCHE has rescheduled the exams.

Important dates and application fees

Candidates can make corrections to their online application between May 17, 2024 (Friday) and May 20, 2024. The hall tickets for the examination can be downloaded starting from May 28, 2024. The examination will take place on June 5, 2024, with a forenoon session from 10.00 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and an afternoon session from 2.30 p.m. to 5.00 p.m. There will be another session on June 6, 2024, with a forenoon session from 10.00 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.

The last date for registration and submission of the online application form without a late fee is April 30, 2024. The fee for SC/ST/Differently-abled candidates is ₹550, while for others it is ₹750. If applicants miss the deadline, they can still register and submit the form by paying a late fee of ₹250 by May 17, 2024 . There is another opportunity to register and submit the form with a late fee of ₹500 until May 27, 2024.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad is administering the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy (Veterinary etc.) Common Entrance Test-2024 (TS EAPCET-2024) on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). For the academic year 2024–2025, this test is a requirement for admission to a number of professional courses offered by Telangana's universities and private colleges.