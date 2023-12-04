 Telangana State Eligibility Test (TS SET) 2023 Results Soon to be Declared
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTelangana State Eligibility Test (TS SET) 2023 Results Soon to be Declared

Telangana State Eligibility Test (TS SET) 2023 Results Soon to be Declared

The Osmania University is set to release TS SET 2023 results soon. Candidates can check their scores on www.telanganaset.org using login credentials.

FPJ Education Desk SimpleUpdated: Monday, December 04, 2023, 09:30 PM IST
article-image
TS SET Results to be out soon | Unsplash

The Osmania University, the organizing authority for the Telangana State Eligibility Test (TS SET) 2023, is gearing up to announce the much-anticipated results of the examination. Candidates who participated in the TS SET 2023 can expect to download their results from the official portal at www.telanganaset.org.

Important Dates:

Conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode across two shifts for both paper 1 and paper 2, the examination took place from October 28 to October 30, 2023. As a crucial update, the TS SET 2023 answer key was released on November 7, 2023.

For candidates eagerly awaiting their results, here's a simple step-by-step guide

How to check the TS SET 2023 results:

Visit the official website of TS SET at www.telanganaset.org

Scroll down and click on 'TSSET Results 2023.'

You will be redirected to a new page.

Enter your login credentials (Application number and Date of Birth).

Click on the login button.

Your result will be promptly displayed on your screen.

Verify the status of your Telangana SET Result 2023 and save it as a PDF for future reference.

Stay tuned for the official announcement, and best of luck to all the aspirants awaiting their TS SET 2023 results!

Read Also
Osmania University To Close Application Process For TS SET 2023 Today at telanganaset.org
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Telangana State Eligibility Test (TS SET) 2023 Results Soon to be Declared

Telangana State Eligibility Test (TS SET) 2023 Results Soon to be Declared

IIT Delhi Faculty Blend Technology And Art For Holistic Education

IIT Delhi Faculty Blend Technology And Art For Holistic Education

UGC NET Admit Card 2023 Released At ugcnet.ntaonline.in; Here's How To Download

UGC NET Admit Card 2023 Released At ugcnet.ntaonline.in; Here's How To Download

Palestinian Student Paralyzed After Shooting In Vermont, GoFundMe Campaign Initiated For Recovery

Palestinian Student Paralyzed After Shooting In Vermont, GoFundMe Campaign Initiated For Recovery

Supreme Court Offers Options for Manipur Students Affected by Violence

Supreme Court Offers Options for Manipur Students Affected by Violence