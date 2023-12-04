Telangana State Eligibility Test (TS SET) 2023 Results Soon to be Declared

TS SET Results to be out soon | Unsplash

The Osmania University, the organizing authority for the Telangana State Eligibility Test (TS SET) 2023, is gearing up to announce the much-anticipated results of the examination. Candidates who participated in the TS SET 2023 can expect to download their results from the official portal at www.telanganaset.org.

Important Dates:

Conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode across two shifts for both paper 1 and paper 2, the examination took place from October 28 to October 30, 2023. As a crucial update, the TS SET 2023 answer key was released on November 7, 2023.

For candidates eagerly awaiting their results, here's a simple step-by-step guide

How to check the TS SET 2023 results:

Visit the official website of TS SET at www.telanganaset.org

Scroll down and click on 'TSSET Results 2023.'

You will be redirected to a new page.

Enter your login credentials (Application number and Date of Birth).

Click on the login button.

Your result will be promptly displayed on your screen.

Verify the status of your Telangana SET Result 2023 and save it as a PDF for future reference.

Stay tuned for the official announcement, and best of luck to all the aspirants awaiting their TS SET 2023 results!