 Telangana State Board To Release Intermediate Exam Hall Tickets Soon
Telangana State Board To Release Intermediate Exam Hall Tickets Soon

Students can access the hall passes on the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education's official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, February 22, 2024, 06:53 PM IST
article-image

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education anticipates releasing the exam hall tickets for the first and second years of Telangana Intermediate soon. According to the official notification, the exams for the TS Inter first year will begin on February 28, 2024, and the exams for the TS Inter second year will begin on February 29, 2024.


Exams are scheduled to take place from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. On the official website, students can find the exam schedule.

How to download admit card?

Go to the official tsbie.cgg.gov.in website.

On the main page, locate the link for TS Inter first- and second-year hall passes.

You'll be taken to a page where you must enter your login details.

The hall ticket shows up on the screen after entering the login details.

Information required:

Candidates should carefully review the information written on the admit card.

Board Name

Student’s Name

Names of parents

Examination center and location

Name of the concerned school

Examination time

Roll number

Signature of student and invigilator

Photograph of the student

