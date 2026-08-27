Telangana Signs MoU With Korea National Sports University To Build World-Class Athletes Ahead Of 2036 Olympics | X / @TelanganaCMO

Hyderabad: Telangana Young India Physical Education & Sports University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Korea National Sports University, announced Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday.

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He said that Telangana is determined to be ready not only to host the Olympics but also to produce athletes who can make India proud, produce athletes.

“Delighted to share that the Young India Physical Education & Sports University has signed an MoU with the Korea National Sport University (KNSU) - one of the world’s leading institutions for high-performance sports,” the Chief Minister said in a post on X.

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He recalled that during his previous visit to South Korea, he had met the top delegation of the Korea National Sports University, including its president Moon Won-Jae.

“We had detailed discussions for a partnership between KNSU and the proposed Young India Sports University. This partnership now is more than an MoU. It is a bridge between Telangana’s sporting talent and global best practices in athlete training, sports science and high-performance education,” said the Chief Minister.

He mentioned that KNSU-trained athletes contributed 16 of South Korea’s 32 medals at the Paris Olympics. “We want to bring that culture of excellence to Telangana,” CM Revanth Reddy said.

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“From our villages and towns to the Olympic podium - Telangana is preparing for the journey. As India looks towards the 2036 Olympics, Telangana is determined to be ready - not merely to host the world’s greatest sporting event, but to produce athletes who can make India proud,” he said.

He appreciated Sports Minister Vakiti Srihari Garu, the officials of the Sports Ministry and Young India Sports University for driving this important initiative and opening new avenues for our young athletes to learn from global sporting excellence.

Last month, the Chief Minister, along with Indian Olympic Association President P.T. Usha, inaugurated the Gachibowli Sports District and the Young India Physical Education and Sports University.

He announced that the sports university and a world-class sports academy with state-of-the-art facilities would be developed across 82 acres.

With India bidding to host the 2036 Olympics, he said it was his dream to see Telangana and Hyderabad host the prestigious sporting event.

He said Telangana and Hyderabad were being prepared in every aspect to host the Olympics.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)