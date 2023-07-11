Telangana Schools Remain Close Today. Student Unions Call For Protest

Student Unions are protesting in Telanaga against several irregularities in school. | Representational Photo

Schools from Telangana are likely to stay closed today, with a view of AISF's call for schools and colleges bandh. However, no official notice has been issued for the same. According to the local reports, schools and colleges in several regions will remain closed. Therefore, students and parents are advised to contact their respective schools to get confirmation.

Student Unions are protesting in Telanaga against several irregularities in school. These include the high fee, lack of infrastructure and much more, Telangana schools were closed on June 26 after the ABVP called for a bandh, and now the Left Students Union has decided to protest against the illegal fee exploitation.

In addition to that, student leaders are also protesting against the vacant seats. Around 15,000 teachers are to be recruited for posts like DSC and MEO.

Moreover, student; unions such as AISF and ABVP, both government and private schools, are not working for the welfare of students and parents. They have also demanded action against the textbooks being sold at an unreasonable price.