Telangana: Schools Likely To Follow 'School Bandh' Today

In line with student organization - Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Telangana schools will be closed today. However, there are no official orders from the government. The ABVP has called, 'Telangana School Bandh Today.' According to the local media reports, the private schools would participate in the 'School Bandh' but government schools will remain open.

The media reports say that ABVP activists have organized the school bandh with respect to protest against the lack of infrastructure in government schools and high fees in private schools. In addition, the ABVP group have also called for teachers recruitment against the vacant posts.

The protest took place in front of the Collectorate office on Saturday. This protest focuses to flag ongoing issues in schools of the state. As per the leaders of the protest group, government as well as private schools are not working in the welfare of students and parents. Following this, a rise in the price of textbooks was also taken into picture.

The protest demand recruitment from DSC AND MEO posts. Students and parents are advised to contact their respective schools for updates.

