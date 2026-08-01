Telangana NEET UG Merit List 2026 Released At knruhs.telangana.gov.in; 38,021 Candidates Included In State Rank List

Telangana NEET UG Merit List 2026: The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Telangana, has released the NEET UG 2026 rank-wise list of qualified candidates for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in the 2026-27 academic session. A total of 38,021 candidates have been included in the Telangana state rank list based on the data received from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Government of India.

The rank-wise qualified list has been published on the official website, knruhs.telangana.gov.in. Candidates whose names appear in the list will be eligible to participate in the Telangana NEET UG counselling 2026 for admission under the 85% state quota seats. The university has stated that the counselling registration schedule will be announced separately.

Direct Link To Check Merit List

However, KNRUHS clarified that the published list is only for information purposes and should not be treated as the final state merit list. The provisional and final merit lists will be released after online application submission, document verification, and grievance redressal.

Telangana NEET UG Merit List 2026: How to Check Telangana NEET UG Merit List 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to download the rank-wise qualified list:

Step 1: Visit the official KNRUHS website at knruhs.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the NEET UG 2026 Rank-wise Qualified Candidates List link.

Step 3: Open the PDF and search for your name or NEET roll number.

Step 4: Download and save the merit list for future reference.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the KNRUHS website for updates regarding the Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2026, registration dates, seat matrix, and admission schedule.

Telangana NEET UG Merit List 2026: Cut-Off Scores

Candidates must secure the minimum qualifying percentile and score prescribed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to be eligible for Telangana NEET UG counselling 2026.

UR/EWS: 50th percentile – 715 to 213

OBC: 40th percentile – 212 to 177

SC: 40th percentile – 212 to 177

ST: 40th percentile – 212 to 177

UR/EWS & PwD: 45th percentile – 212 to 194

OBC & PwD: 40th percentile – 193 to 177

SC & PwD: 40th percentile – 193 to 177

ST & PwD: 40th percentile – 191 to 177

Important Points Mentioned by KNRUHS

The published list contains the NEET Roll Number, NEET All India Rank, candidate's name, category, and NEET score of qualified Telangana candidates.

A separate admission notification will be issued for MBBS and BDS counselling registration for the 2026-27 academic year.

The provisional merit list will be prepared after online applications are received and certificates are verified.

The final state merit list will be published after considering objections, if any.

Category-wise eligibility will be verified based on the submission and validation of caste, community, minority, and other relevant certificates.

Separate provisional merit lists for NCC, CAP, PMC, PwD, SCCL (MBBS only), and Anglo-Indian (BDS only) categories will be released after verification by the concerned departments.