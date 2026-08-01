Andhra Pradesh NEET Rank List 2026 Out At drntr.uhsap.in; What's Next For 33,220 Qualified Candidates?

AP NEET Rank List 2026: Dr. N.T.R. University of Health Sciences (Dr. NTRUHS), Vijayawada, has published the Andhra Pradesh NEET UG Rank-wise Qualified List 2026 for candidates seeking admission to MBBS and BDS courses in the state. A total of 33,220 candidates have been included in the rank list based on the NEET UG 2026 data received from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Government of India.

Candidates can access the AP NEET Rank List 2026 in PDF format through the university's official website, drntr.uhsap.in, and check their NEET roll number, All India Rank, and NEET score.

Direct Link To Access Rank List

AP NEET Rank List 2026: How To Check

Candidates can follow these steps to access the Andhra Pradesh NEET UG rank list:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences at drntr.uhsap.in

Step 2: Click on the AP NEET UG 2026 Rank-wise qualified list PDF link is available on the homepage.

Step 3: The merit list PDF will open on the screen.

Step 4: Press Ctrl + F and enter the NEET roll number to locate the details.

Step 5: Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Andhra Pradesh NEET Rank List 2026: NEET UG 2026 Cut-Off Marks for Eligibility

Candidates can check out the cut-off marks for eligibility to apply for admission into UG Medical / Dental courses, 2026-27:

UR/EWS: 50th Percentile — 715 to 213 marks

OBC: 40th Percentile — 212 to 177 marks

SC: 40th Percentile — 212 to 177 marks

ST: 40th Percentile — 212 to 177 marks

UR/EWS-PwBD: 45th Percentile — 212 to 194 marks

OBC-PwBD: 40th Percentile — 193 to 177 marks

SC-PwBD: 40th Percentile — 193 to 177 marks

ST-PwBD: 40th Percentile — 191 to 177 marks

What Does the Rank List Contain?

According to Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences, the published list includes the NEET Roll Number, NEET All India Rank, and NEET Score of candidates who have secured the minimum qualifying marks prescribed by NTA for the 2026-27 admission session.

The university clarified that this document is only a rank-wise qualified list and should not be treated as the final state merit list for admissions.

What Happens After the AP NEET Rank List 2026?

The release of the qualified candidates' list marks the beginning of the Andhra Pradesh NEET UG admission process. The university will issue a separate notification inviting eligible candidates to submit online applications for state counselling.

After the application process and document verification are completed, the university will publish the final state merit list, which will determine candidates' positions for counselling.

Candidates whose names appear in the qualified list will be able to participate in AP NEET UG Counselling 2026, where they can fill their preferred MBBS and BDS colleges. Seat allotment will be carried out based on factors such as:

NEET UG 2026 score

Andhra Pradesh state merit rank

Reservation policy

Seat availability

Choices filled during counselling

The counselling process is expected to facilitate admissions to approximately 7,465 MBBS seats, in addition to BDS seats offered by participating dental colleges across Andhra Pradesh.