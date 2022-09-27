Telangana: IT Minister KTR promises better services at RGUKT Basara amid row over poor facilities

KTR interacting with students at RGUKT | Twitter/@KTRTRS

Hyderabad: Students at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) in Basara, who have been holding protests against the poor quality of food and inferior services for the past few months, were visited by Telangana's Information Technology Minister K. T. Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR.

The minister told the institutes at the institute that a mini-stadium, a state-of-the-art digital lab, and others will be built to address their pending demands and improve the quality of education at the University. KTR also told the students that he will visit the institute in November along with Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy in order to distribute laptop to students.

According to a statement from his office, he has asked Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud to build the mini-stadium at a cost of Rs 3 crore and that it will be completed in six to eight months.

The institution has also announced the opening of an innovation lab, 50 extra model classrooms, and a state-of-the-art digital lab with 1,000 computers. The Minister stated that an honest effort is being made to find a good contractor and that the response to the tenders launched for the mess contract was not adequate. He gave himself ample time during his speech to make an entrepreneurship point with the pupils. The press release stated that earlier, he had lunch with kids and engaged in conversation with them about their goals and other subjects.

Both the state's ministers of education and the environment, Sabitha Indra Reddy and Allola Indrakaran Reddy, spoke about the work done over the past two months to upgrade the university's facilities.