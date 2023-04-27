Telangana Inter result 2023 awaited: direct link to check scorecards

Telangana Inter result 2023 | Representative image

Telangana State board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will announce Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) 1st and 2nd year results 2023 in due course of time.

As per the media reports Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education is expected to release TS Inter Results 2023 next week.

An official update on TS Inter result 2023 date and time is still awaited.

Telangana Inter exam results are expected in the first week of May 2023. Once the results are out, candidates can check their respective results with their roll number and date of birth.

TS Inter 1st year exam was held from March 15 to April 3 and Intermediate 2nd year examination took place from March 16 to April 4, 2023 at various exam centres across the state.

The exams was conducted in single shifts from 9 am to 12 noon. Around 5 lakh candidates have registered themselves for the exam this year, as per reports.

steps to check TS Inter Results 2023