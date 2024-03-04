Telangana Higher Education Department Begins TS DSC Teacher Hiring Process At tsdsc.aptonline.in, Application Deadline April 2 |

The Telangana Higher Education Department has started the hiring process for teachers in the Telangana District Selection Committee (TS DSC) in the state. Candidates who are interested and eligible must submit their applications using the official website of TS DSC at tsdsc.aptonline.in.

The registration process for Telangana DSC 2024 has started today, March 4th. The application process for DSC will end on April 2nd.

Applicants must submit a payment of Rs 1,000 as an application fee for every position they are applying for.

Candidates applying must fall within the age range of 18 to 46 years as of July 1, 2023. However, there is a provision for upper age relaxation for candidates who belong to reserved categories.

How to Apply for TS DSC Recruitment 2024:

Visit the official website of TS DSC at tsdsc.aptonline.in.

Click on the “Apply Online” tab on the homepage.

Fill out the application form and upload the required documents.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Download and print the application form for future reference.

The revised recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 11,062 positions for School Assistants (SA), Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT), Language Pandits (LP), and Physical Education Teachers (PET) across the entire state.