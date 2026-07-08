Telangana Govt Introduces Nutrition & Education Initiative For Schoolchildren | File Pic

Telangana: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday announced that his government has introduced a breakfast and lunch programme for students from Nursery to class 12. Speaking after the inauguration of a new plant for the 'Balamrutham' scheme, he said it is a step towards ensuring a 'developed and healthy Telangana'.

He said the scheme has been introduced as parents of underprivileged children have to leave for work in the morning, leaving mothers with insufficient time to prepare breakfast.

Education investment focus

The CM highlighted that the state government spends about Rs 27,000 crore annually on education. It is taking all measures to upgrade the infrastructure and academic standards in government schools on par with corporate educational institutions.

"Our goal is to provide quality education to students as the government is considering spending on education as an investment. We are not introducing such schemes for vote-bank but for the better future of the students," he said.

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Pointing to the government's efforts towards women's empowerment, including members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs), he said the government aims to make one crore women 'crorepatis' by 2034.

'Balamrutham' is a Telangana government initiative under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) that provides free nutrition-rich weaning food to children.

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