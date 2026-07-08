XAT 2027 Registration To Open On July 15 At xatonline.in; Early Applicants To Get First Preferred Test City, Exam On January 3

XAT 2027 Registration: The registration process for Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2027 will begin on July 15, 2026, with XLRI Jamshedpur, on behalf of the Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI), inviting applications from MBA and PGDM aspirants across the country.

This year, XLRI has announced a new initiative aimed at encouraging early registrations. Candidates who complete their application on the opening day, July 15, will be allotted their first preferred test city, with confirmation of the allotted city to be shared by August 5, 2026. The move is expected to help aspirants plan their travel and preparation well in advance.

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XAT 2027 Registration: Important Dates

Registration Opens: July 15, 2026

Registration Closes: December 6, 2026

Admit Card Release (Tentative): December 20, 2026

XAT 2027 Exam Date: January 3, 2027

Exam Timing: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Day 1 Test City Confirmation (for July 15 applicants): August 5, 2026

XAT 2027 Registration: Application Fee (Previous Year's Fee)

XAT 2027 application fee: To be announced

XAT Application Fee (2026): ₹2,200

XLRI Programme Application Fee (per programme): ₹200

Note: The application fee for XAT 2027 has not yet been announced. Candidates should check the official notification, as the fee structure may be revised.

XAT 2027 Registration: Who can apply?

Graduates from any academic discipline are eligible to apply for XAT 2027. Candidates with or without prior work experience can appear for the examination.

XAT 2027 Registration: Steps to register

Candidates can complete the online application by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official XAT website: xatonline.in

Step 2: Click on 'New Registration'

Step 3: Enter the required personal details to create an account

Step 4: Verify the registration through the link sent to the registered email ID

Step 5: Log in using the registered email ID and password

Step 6: Fill in the XAT 2027 application form carefully

Step 7: Upload the required photograph and signature

Step 8: Review all the information before submitting the form

Step 9: Pay the application fee through debit card, credit card or net banking

Step 10: Download and save the confirmation page for future reference

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Dr Rahul Shukla, Convenor of XAT 2027, said the examination continues to focus on identifying candidates who can think independently, make informed decisions and develop into responsible management professionals. He added that this year's initiatives are designed to make the registration and test-taking experience more convenient and student-friendly.

Apart from the entrance test, XAT also supports candidates with preparation resources such as mock tests, live webinars with the convenor, and online interaction sessions with previous years' toppers.

With admissions to more than 250 management institutes depending on XAT scores, candidates are encouraged to complete their registrations well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues and take advantage of the new early test city allotment initiative.