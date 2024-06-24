Telangana CPGET 2024 Dates Announced, Exams Starting July 6!

Representative Image

The schedule for the Telangana Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (TS CPGET) 2024 has been released by the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE). The TS CPGET 2024 schedule is available to candidates who have registered for the exam on the official website, cpget.tsche.ac.in. The admit cards for the TS CPGET 2024 will soon be made available to the candidates.

Candidates can refer to the exam schedule below

Exam Schedule | Official website

The official announcement states that the dates for the TS CPGET 2024 exam are July 6 to July 15, 2024. The exam is set to be conducted in 3 different shifts. The first shift will be from 9:30 am to 11 am, the second shift will be from 1 pm to 2:30 pm, and the third shift will be from 4:30 pm until 6 pm.

How To View Exam Schedule?

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the exam schedule link

Step 3: Once found, click to open the file

Step 4: Now, the exam schedule will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the date carefully

Step 6: Save and download for future

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the exam schedule and keep the physical copy safe for future use. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the above-mentioned exam.