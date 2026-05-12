 Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Invites Governor As Students To Take Pledge Against Tobacco, Alcohol & Drugs On June 12
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTelangana CM Revanth Reddy Invites Governor As Students To Take Pledge Against Tobacco, Alcohol & Drugs On June 12

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Invites Governor As Students To Take Pledge Against Tobacco, Alcohol & Drugs On June 12

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy invited Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla to attend a June 12 event where school students will take a pledge against tobacco, alcohol and drugs as schools reopen after summer vacation. The initiative aims to ensure drug-free educational institutions with support from the education department, police and EAGLE Force. Student kits will also be distributed.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, May 12, 2026, 11:00 AM IST
article-image
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Invites Governor As Students To Take Pledge Against Tobacco, Alcohol & Drugs On June 12 | X / TelanganaCMO

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday invited Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla to attend an event on June 12 when a pledge would be administered to school students that they would refrain from tobacco, alcohol and drugs.

The schools would reopen on June 12 after the summer vacation.

The CM informed Shukla that the pledge is aimed at inculcating the collective responsibility of students, teachers, parents, managements of institutions to keep the educational institutions safe and free from the menace of drugs, an official release said.

Read Also
Ministry Of Education To Organise Bharatiya Bhasha Summer Camp 2026 In Schools Across India During...
article-image

The school education department, police and EAGLE Force (Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement) of the state government would be involved in the pledge administering event.

Reddy also told the Governor that the government would distribute kits containing uniforms, textbooks, notebooks, school bags, sports clothing and other such items to students.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on