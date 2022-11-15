Telangana: CM K Chandrashekhar Rao to launch 8 new medical colleges

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao |

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will launch the commencement of classes in the eight newly-established state government medical colleges today. A press release from Chief Minister's office said the medical colleges will be launched online from Pragathi Bhavan, his official residence here.

As many as 1,150 first-year MBBS students will begin their medical education today in the eight colleges at Sangareddy, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Jagtiyal, Vanaparthi, Kothagudem, Nagarkurnool and Ramagundam towns, the release added.