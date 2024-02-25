Telangana Board Releases Admit Cards for 2024 Inter Board Exams | PTI (File Photo)

The inter first and second year board exam 2024 admit cards have been made available by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) today, February 25. TSbie.cgg.gov.in is the official website where students who have registered for the TS intermediate exam can download their hall passes. Students will not be permitted to take the exams if they do not bring their TS Inter hall ticket 2024 to the testing center.



The dates of the TS inter exams are February 28–March 19. The exam for the first year will start on February 28 and end on March 18. On the other hand, the exam for the second year will start on February 29 and end on March 19. Exams for the first and second years will be administered in one shift, from 9 a.m. to noon.

According to the board, principals of affiliated institutions can utilize their college credentials to obtain the hall passes. Students were instructed to double-check the details on the Intermediate board exam 2024 admit card, such as the photo, signature, name, medium, and subject. The board also emphasized the importance of students promptly informing the college principal or the district intermediate education officer if any errors are detected, so that they can be rectified.



Additionally, the board has directed the chief superintendents of the theory examination centers to permit candidates to enter the examination center even in the event that the hall ticket does not have the principal's signature.

How to download?

Students who registered for the exam will require their application number in order to access the hall passes online and download the admit cards.

Visit the TSBIE's official website.

Select the TS Inter Hall Tickets 2024 link from the homepage.

Type in the necessary information, including the password and application number.

Your screen will show the TS Inter admit cards.

Download the file, then print it out for later use.

Students must receive at least 35 percent of the possible points in each subject in order to pass the TS Inter exam. A score of 750 or higher is required for an A grade. Grade B is given to students who receive a score between 600 and 749. Students receiving a grade of C fall into the 500–599 range. Those who receive a grade of D fall between 350 and 499.