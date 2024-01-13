 Teenage Boy Found Dead In Odisha School Dormitory
Teenage Boy Found Dead In Odisha School Dormitory

Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, January 13, 2024, 12:33 PM IST
Baripada, Odisha: On Friday, police discovered the body of a teenage boy who had been living in a hostel hanging in one of his school's classrooms in the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.

The student was identified as Biswabhusan Nanda (15), a student of class 9 at a government high school, said Rojalin Behera, Officer in Charge of Bangriposhi police station, as per PTI reports.

The incident happened in the Bangriposhi area's Anlagunja village.

On Thursday night, the student had dinner with other hostel residents before going to bed. His body was discovered hanging inside a classroom the following morning.

This morning, the body was sent for an autopsy. According to the police, a case has been filed and an investigation is in progress.

