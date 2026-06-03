Technical Issues Hit CBSE Class 10, 12 Re-evaluation Process, Students Struggle To Apply | X

Mumbai: Students applying for verification and re-evaluation of their CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examination results encountered technical problems on the second day of the process, leading to frustration among candidates and parents.

Several students reported difficulties accessing the re-evaluation portal, with complaints ranging from login failures to incomplete application submissions. "We tried to open the site but the 'website not found' message kept popping up. Yesterday also we were not able to login," said Manoj, a student from Andheri.

Many said the website was either slow to respond or temporarily unavailable during peak hours, making it difficult to complete the required procedures."The website is not proceeding after filling in the login details and doing the due process of filling captcha. It continued to verification failed," said Deepak Suryavanshi.

The CBSE posted a detailed video showing the login process, yet on day two, students were unable to complete it.

With limited time available to submit requests for verification of marks, photocopies of answer books and re-evaluation, candidates expressed concern that continued disruptions could affect their ability to meet deadlines.

Parents also voiced their concerns online, urging the board to address the technical issues immediately. Some suggested that the application window should be extended if students continue to face difficulties accessing the portal.

The problems have added to the uncertainty faced by students preparing for college admissions, where board examination scores remain an important criterion for many undergraduate programmes. Candidates fear that delays in the re-evaluation process could impact admission-related timelines.

The board's post-result process enables students to apply for verification of marks, obtain copies of evaluated answer sheets and seek re-evaluation of specific answers. Candidates are advised to regularly check official CBSE announcements for updates and instructions regarding the application process.