 Tech Student Found Hanging In Hostel Room At Meerut Institute Of Technology
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTech Student Found Hanging In Hostel Room At Meerut Institute Of Technology

Tech Student Found Hanging In Hostel Room At Meerut Institute Of Technology

Tragedy at Meerut Institute of Technology as tech student Shivam Bhardwaj found hanging in hostel room. Academic challenges and alleged college pressure emerge as possible factors. No suicide note found.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, December 18, 2023, 11:05 AM IST
article-image
Tech Student Found Hanging In Hostel Room At Meerut Institute Of Technology | Representative Photo

Tragedy struck the Meerut Institute of Technology as a promising young techie from Bihar, Shivam Bhardwaj (20), was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his hostel room on Saturday. A second-year Bachelor of Technology student, Bhardwaj reportedly faced academic challenges, having struggled to pass five out of 12 subjects in his first year.

As reported by The Times Of India, the Partapur SHO, Jai Karan Singh, suggested that academic pressures may have driven him to take this extreme step, despite immediate efforts to rush him to a medical facility.

As news of Bhardwaj's death spread, students gathered, alleging that he had faced additional pressure from the college administration over insufficient attendance. They claimed the college insisted on him filing an affidavit or leaving the campus.

In response, the college administration refuted these claims, stating that Bhardwaj had a satisfactory attendance record of over 75% and lived in close proximity to the classroom. They suggested that the allegations were a misrepresentation by individuals who failed to meet the required attendance criteria.

Ajay Chaudhary, the institute's media head, told TOI that CCTV footage indicated Bhardwaj, who shared a room with two others, used a plastic thread to hang himself after his roommates left for classes.

Despite the absence of a suicide note, Bhardwaj had posted a message on a WhatsApp group a day before the incident, advising against stressing over studies. Following an autopsy, his body was sent to his native village, and no complaints have been filed in the case as of now.

Read Also
IIT Delhi Student Attempts Suicide By Jumping In Front Of Train
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Students From SC Communities Forced To Clean Septic Tank At Karnataka School

Students From SC Communities Forced To Clean Septic Tank At Karnataka School

Odisha: Fifth-Grade Student Found Dead with Throat Slit

Odisha: Fifth-Grade Student Found Dead with Throat Slit

NCERT Partners With ETS To Transform Education Assessment In India

NCERT Partners With ETS To Transform Education Assessment In India

Jharkhand NMMS 2023 Exam Rescheduled, Dates To Be Revealed Soon

Jharkhand NMMS 2023 Exam Rescheduled, Dates To Be Revealed Soon

Tech Student Found Hanging In Hostel Room At Meerut Institute Of Technology

Tech Student Found Hanging In Hostel Room At Meerut Institute Of Technology