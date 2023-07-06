 Teaching Classes 10, 11 Students To Use Tech To Solve Daily Problems A 'Good Thing': Arvind Kejriwal
Teaching Classes 10, 11 Students To Use Tech To Solve Daily Problems A 'Good Thing': Arvind Kejriwal

The chief minister claimed the education system in place earlier could not train students to find solutions to daily problems.

Thursday, July 06, 2023
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal | PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said Class 10 and Class 11 students now being taught to use technology to solve day-to-day problems is a "good thing" and added that it is something that did not happen earlier.

Kejriwal was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the finals of the Delhi Robotics League. The chief minister claimed the education system in place earlier could not train students to find solutions to the daily problems.

"I studied mechanical engineering at IIT-Kharagpur. I went to my village during the holidays. My grandfather asked me to repair a fan. I told him that I could not repair it. He said, 'You say you come from IIT and you cannot repair a fan'," Kejriwal recalled. 

He went on to add, "Those days, I felt that our education system is cut off from day-to-day problems. We are being taught things that did not solve our daily issues. But I am happy that today students of Class 10 and Class 11 are being taught to use technology to solve day-to-day issues."

Kejriwal also wished the students taking part in the competition the best for the finals.

