CM Kejri must honour promise, says Delhi HC

New Delhi

A day after it was held that a Chief Minister's promise to citizens is clearly "enforceable," the Delhi High Court on Friday told the Delhi government that it should honour his promise of granting Rs one crore ex-gratia to the family of a constable who died due to Covid in line of duty.

"You have to honour the promise. Your Chief Minister cannot make promises for ABC reasons," Justice Rekha Palli orally observed and referred to the judgement delivered on Thursday by the high court which directed the AAP government to decide on Arvind Kejriwal's announcement that if a poor tenant was unable to pay rent during the COVID-19 pandemic, the state would pay it. "The Chief Minister has to honour his promises", Justice Palli observed while hearing a plea seeking direction to the government to disburse the promised Rs one crore ex-gratia to the family of Delhi Police Constable Amit Kumar's wife seeking Rs one crore ex-gratia on husband death due to COVID-19.

The judge granted time to Delhi government to file certain additional documents and listed the matter for October 4.

Justice Palli also referred to the judgement delivered by Justice Prathiba M Singh on Thursday in which it was held that a Chief Minister's promise to citizens is clearly "enforceable".