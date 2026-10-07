Teachers Urge SCERT To Reschedule PAT-2 Before Diwali, Warn Post-Vacation Exams May Add To Student Stress | AI

Mumbai: Teachers and school administrators have urged the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) to reconsider its decision to conduct the second round of the Periodic Assessment Test (PAT-2) after the Diwali vacation, warning that the revised schedule could add to students’ academic and psychological stress.

Assessment Covers Classes II-VIII

The PAT is conducted annually by the state education department to assess students from Classes II to VIII. While the assessment is generally held alongside the first-term examinations, the timetable announced by the council this year places PAT-2 after the Diwali break.

According to the schedule, students of Classes II to VIII will appear for PAT-2 in language, mathematics and English after the vacation. Teachers have pointed out that students would consequently have to prepare for their first-term examinations before Diwali and then return from the holidays to immediately prepare for another assessment.

Diwali Break Could Be Affected

Educators said the arrangement could undermine the purpose of the Diwali break, which is meant to provide students with time to relax, spend time with their families and return to school refreshed.

“Students need a positive environment for regular learning after returning from the Diwali vacation rather than immediately being pushed into examination preparation,” said Tanaji Kamble, state president of the Maharashtra Progressive Teachers’ Association.

Teachers also argued that schools are already required to plan their first-term examinations towards the end of October. If PAT-2 is subsequently scheduled in November, students may have little time to adjust to regular classroom learning before being placed under examination pressure again.

Mahendra Ganpule, former head of state principal association, said that conducting PAT immediately after the Diwali holidays could create unnecessary pressure on students who return to school after spending time with their families. The exams can be held mid-october or before the exams so that the grades can be considered towards the final exams.

Teachers have therefore sought intervention from the Education Commissioner and SCERT, requesting the authorities to review the timetable and consider rescheduling PAT-2 to ensure that students receive adequate academic preparation time without compromising their mental well-being.

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