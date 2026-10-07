NTA Concludes Four-Day Chintan Shivir 2026; ‘New NTA’ Vision Focuses On Exam Integrity, Inclusion & Innovation |

The National Testing Agency (NTA) recently concluded its four-day Chintan Shivir 2026 at its new premises on Minto Road, bringing together its teams to review examination processes and discuss measures aimed at strengthening the agency’s functioning.

The Shivir focused on three key priorities - integrity, inclusion and innovation - as the testing agency looked at ways to strengthen its systems, improve candidate experience and build greater trust in its examination processes.

Discussions focused on examination systems and candidate experience

During the four-day programme, NTA teams examined how examinations are currently conducted and identified areas where systems and processes could be strengthened.

The discussions also focused on improving the experience of candidates and using technology and more effective processes to make examinations more reliable and responsive.

According to the NTA, the sessions involved open discussions and candid deliberations on the challenges facing the agency, along with ideas for improving its functioning.

Focus on building a ‘New NTA’

The Chintan Shivir was positioned as more than an internal review exercise, with the agency describing it as a step towards defining the future direction of NTA.

The proposed ‘New NTA’ vision centres on strengthening examination systems, ensuring greater transparency in processes and making the agency more responsive to candidates.

The agency said the initiative is aimed at building an examination system that is stronger in its processes and earns greater trust among students and their families.

With the conclusion of the Chintan Shivir, NTA said the discussions mark an important step in its ongoing transformation.

The agency summed up the initiative with the message: “Chintan Shivir: Towards building a New NTA - one team, one purpose, one resolve.”

The focus now shifts from deliberations to implementing the ideas and improvements emerging from the four-day exercise.