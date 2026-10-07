RIMCEE 2026: NTA Application Correction Window Opens October 9; Check Editable Fields, Deadline & Fee Details |

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the application correction window for the Rashtriya Indian Military College Entrance Examination (RIMCEE) 2026 on October 9, allowing registered candidates to modify selected details in their online application forms.

Direct link to check the official notification

According to a public notice issued by the NTA on October 7, the correction facility will remain available until 11:50 pm on October 11, 2026. Candidates who have registered for the examination have been advised to carefully verify their application details and make corrections, wherever required.

RIMCEE 2026 correction window: Important dates

The correction facility will be available from October 9 to October 11, 2026, up to 11:50 pm. The NTA has clarified that this is a one-time facility and candidates will not be given another opportunity to modify their application details after the window closes.

Candidates can access the correction facility through the official RIMCEE website at exams.nta.nic.in/RIMCEE/.

Which details can be changed?

As per the NTA’s correction guidelines, candidates will be allowed to modify selected fields in their application forms.

Candidates will not be allowed to change their mobile number, email address, permanent or present address, emergency contact details, or photograph.

Candidates will be allowed to change any one of the following fields:

Candidate name

Father’s name

Mother’s name

Candidates can modify the Class VII equivalent details and examination city selection, subject to the conditions specified by the NTA.

Candidates will also be allowed to change all the following details:

Date of birth

Gender

Category

Signature

Candidates who registered using an identity document other than Aadhaar will also be allowed to modify their Aadhaar details.

Additional fee may apply

The NTA has stated that an additional fee will be charged wherever a correction results in a change in the applicable examination fee. The additional amount has to be paid through Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking or UPI.

The agency has clarified that any fee already paid will not be refunded, even if a correction leads to a change in the fee applicable to the candidate.

No further correction opportunity

The NTA has advised candidates to make corrections carefully, as the facility will be available only once. Once the corrected details are submitted, the application form will be frozen and no further changes will be permitted.

Meanwhile, the last date to submit the RIMCEE 2026 online application with a late fee is October 7, 2026. The NTA has specifically stated that there will be no further extension of the application deadline.

Candidates have been advised to regularly check the official NTA website for further updates related to the examination.

For queries, candidates can contact the NTA helplines at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700, or email rimc@nta.gov.in.