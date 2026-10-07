AP LAWCET Counselling 2026: Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Out; College Reporting Underway Till October 9

AP LAWCET Result 2026: The phase 1 LAWCET seat allocation results have been made public by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education. Candidates interested in admission to 3-year LLB, 5-year LLB, and LLM programs can access the AP LAWCET phase 1 seat allotment result 2026 online at cap.apcfss.in or cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. They must enter their login credentials in order to download the AP LAWCET seat allocation result.
Those designated seats are required to report to their respective colleges between October 7 and 9, 2026. Candidates must arrive by these dates. Late reporting may result in a seat loss. Additionally, bringing original documentation is advised for candidates.
AP LAWCET Counselling Date 2026: Phase 1
Phase 1 Counselling Registration: September 24 to September 29, 2026
Phase 1 Special Category Verification: September 28, 2026
Phase 1 Online Certificate Verification: September 25 to October 2, 2026
Phase 1 Web Option Entry: September 29 to October 2, 2026
Phase 1 Web Option Change: October 3, 2026
Phase 1 Seat Allotment: October 6, 2026
Phase 1 College Reporting: October 7 to October 9, 2026
AP LAWCET Result 2026: Steps to check the result
The AP LAWCET 2026 seat allotment order can be downloaded by candidates by following these instructions:
Step 1: Go to the official website, cap.apcfss.in.
Step 2: Go to the candidate login section of the homepage.
Step 3: Enter the login information you generated during the registration process.
Step 4: To view the allotment status on the screen, enter information.
Step 5: Confirm the college and assigned course.
Step 6: After downloading the allotment order, save it.
AP LAWCET Counselling 2026: Required Documents
AP LAWCET 2026 Rank Card
AP LAWCET 2026 Hall Ticket
Qualifying degree marks memo
Study certificates
Transfer Certificate (TC)
Caste certificate, if applicable
Income certificate, if applicable
Recent passport-size photographs
For more information candidates are advised to visit the official website.