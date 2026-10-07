AP LAWCET Counselling 2026: Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Out; College Reporting Underway Till October 9 | AI

AP LAWCET Result 2026: The phase 1 LAWCET seat allocation results have been made public by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education. Candidates interested in admission to 3-year LLB, 5-year LLB, and LLM programs can access the AP LAWCET phase 1 seat allotment result 2026 online at cap.apcfss.in or cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. They must enter their login credentials in order to download the AP LAWCET seat allocation result.

Those designated seats are required to report to their respective colleges between October 7 and 9, 2026. Candidates must arrive by these dates. Late reporting may result in a seat loss. Additionally, bringing original documentation is advised for candidates.

AP LAWCET Counselling Date 2026: Phase 1

Phase 1 Counselling Registration: September 24 to September 29, 2026

Phase 1 Special Category Verification: September 28, 2026

Phase 1 Online Certificate Verification: September 25 to October 2, 2026

Phase 1 Web Option Entry: September 29 to October 2, 2026

Phase 1 Web Option Change: October 3, 2026

Phase 1 Seat Allotment: October 6, 2026

Phase 1 College Reporting: October 7 to October 9, 2026

AP LAWCET Result 2026: Steps to check the result

The AP LAWCET 2026 seat allotment order can be downloaded by candidates by following these instructions:

Step 1: Go to the official website, cap.apcfss.in.

Step 2: Go to the candidate login section of the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the login information you generated during the registration process.

Step 4: To view the allotment status on the screen, enter information.

Step 5: Confirm the college and assigned course.

Step 6: After downloading the allotment order, save it.

AP LAWCET Counselling 2026: Required Documents

AP LAWCET 2026 Rank Card

AP LAWCET 2026 Hall Ticket

Qualifying degree marks memo

Study certificates

Transfer Certificate (TC)

Caste certificate, if applicable

Income certificate, if applicable

Recent passport-size photographs

For more information candidates are advised to visit the official website.