NEET PG Counselling 2026: MCC Releases Schedule At mcc.nic.in; Round 1 Registration From October 12, Check Key Dates

NEET PG Counselling 2026: The NEET PG 2026 counseling schedule was published on October 7 by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC). On the official website, mcc.nic.in, candidates can view the entire schedule in PDF format.
There will be several rounds of online counseling. Candidates are eligible to participate in the counseling process if they have passed NEET PG 2026.
In addition to seats in central universities, deemed universities, and Armed Forces Medical Services institutions, MCC will offer counseling for 50% of All India Quota (AIQ) seats.
NEET PG 2026 Counselling Schedule: Important dates
Seat Matrix Verification
Round 1: October 10–12
Round 2: November 6–7
Round 3: November 25–26
Stray Vacancy: December 15
Registration & Payment
Round 1: October 12–21
Round 2: November 6–11
Round 3: November 26–December 1
Stray Vacancy: December 16–21
Choice Filling
Round 1: October 13–22
Round 2: November 7–12
Round 3: November 27–December 2
Stray Vacancy: December 16–21
Seat Allotment Result
Round 1: October 24
Round 2: November 14
Round 3: December 4
Stray Vacancy: December 24
Reporting/Joining
Round 1: October 26–November 2
Round 2: November 16–23
Round 3: December 5–12
Stray Vacancy: December 24–31
NEET PG 2026 Counselling: Required documents
Candidates reporting to the allotted college should carry the following documents:
NEET PG 2026 admit card
NEET PG 2026 rank card/result letter
Birth certificate or Class 10 marksheet
MBBS marksheets
MBBS degree certificate
Internship completion certificate
Permanent or provisional registration certificate issued by MCI/SMC
Valid photo ID proof
Caste certificate, if applicable
Non-Creamy Layer (NCL) certificate, if applicable
Disability certificate, if applicable
NEET PG 2026 counselling seat allotment letter
Original documents along with the required number of photocopies for the reporting process.
NEET PG 2026 Counseling: Reservation quota details
OBC: 27% reservation
SC: 15% reservation
EWS: 10% reservation
ST: 7.5% reservation
PwD: 5% horizontal reservation
Candidates should visit MCC official website for the latest counselling updates, notices and seat-related information.
Candidates should check the latest information before completing registration and choice filling.
For more information candidates are advised to check the official website.