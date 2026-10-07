NEET PG Counselling 2026: MCC Releases Schedule At mcc.nic.in; Round 1 Registration From October 12, Check Key Dates | AI

NEET PG Counselling 2026: The NEET PG 2026 counseling schedule was published on October 7 by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC). On the official website, mcc.nic.in, candidates can view the entire schedule in PDF format.

There will be several rounds of online counseling. Candidates are eligible to participate in the counseling process if they have passed NEET PG 2026.

In addition to seats in central universities, deemed universities, and Armed Forces Medical Services institutions, MCC will offer counseling for 50% of All India Quota (AIQ) seats.

NEET PG 2026 Counselling Schedule: Important dates

Seat Matrix Verification

Round 1: October 10–12

Round 2: November 6–7

Round 3: November 25–26

Stray Vacancy: December 15

Registration & Payment

Round 1: October 12–21

Round 2: November 6–11

Round 3: November 26–December 1

Stray Vacancy: December 16–21

Choice Filling

Round 1: October 13–22

Round 2: November 7–12

Round 3: November 27–December 2

Stray Vacancy: December 16–21

Seat Allotment Result

Round 1: October 24

Round 2: November 14

Round 3: December 4

Stray Vacancy: December 24

Reporting/Joining

Round 1: October 26–November 2

Round 2: November 16–23

Round 3: December 5–12

Stray Vacancy: December 24–31

NEET PG 2026 Counselling: Required documents

Candidates reporting to the allotted college should carry the following documents:

NEET PG 2026 admit card

NEET PG 2026 rank card/result letter

Birth certificate or Class 10 marksheet

MBBS marksheets

MBBS degree certificate

Internship completion certificate

Permanent or provisional registration certificate issued by MCI/SMC

Valid photo ID proof

Caste certificate, if applicable

Non-Creamy Layer (NCL) certificate, if applicable

Disability certificate, if applicable

NEET PG 2026 counselling seat allotment letter

Original documents along with the required number of photocopies for the reporting process.

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NEET PG 2026 Counseling: Reservation quota details

OBC: 27% reservation

SC: 15% reservation

EWS: 10% reservation

ST: 7.5% reservation

PwD: 5% horizontal reservation

Candidates should visit MCC official website⁠ for the latest counselling updates, notices and seat-related information.

Candidates should check the latest information before completing registration and choice filling.

For more information candidates are advised to check the official website.