Rajasthan School Roof Plaster Falls On 3 Children In Udaipur, Dilapidated Building Ordered Shut | X - Rajboy7983

Jaipur: Three children were injured after a portion of plaster from the roof of a government primary school fell on them in Rajasthan’s Udaipur district on Tuesday, raising fresh concerns over the safety of students studying in dilapidated government school buildings.

The incident took place at Government Primary School, Narda, located at Vaniya Talai in the Bhinder panchayat samiti area. The injured children were identified as Kajal (7), Krishna (7), and Lalit (8). All three sustained injuries and were bleeding after the plaster fell on them.

Children walk home after incident

According to the children, there was no teacher present in the classroom when the plaster came crashing down. Despite their injuries and being frightened, the three children reportedly walked home on their own. Their family members subsequently took them to the Government District Hospital in Bhinder for treatment.

School building in poor condition

The incident also highlighted the poor condition of the school building. According to eyewitnesses, the portion of the ceiling that collapsed was just above the teacher's table. Broken furniture, chunks of plaster, and pieces of rusted iron rods were found scattered across the classroom floor after the incident.

The school has 37 enrolled students and two teachers—one permanent and one contractual, according to officials. Following the incident, Additional Block Education Officer Ramesh Chandra Khatik visited the school and ordered the dilapidated school building to be closed. Safe and shaded alternative premises are being explored to continue the school.

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Villagers raise repair concerns

The villagers said the school building had been in poor condition for several years. The roof was repaired and plastered in 2020, and the same plaster has now peeled off and fallen again.

They alleged that instead of carrying out structural repairs, the building had merely been painted to make it appear to be in better condition.