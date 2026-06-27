Teachers' Organisation Condemns TET Paper Leak, Demands Fee Refund And Reforms | ChatGPT

Bhiwandi: The Maharashtra State Shikshan Kranti Sanghatana has strongly condemned the alleged leak of the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) question paper, calling it a serious breach that has shaken the confidence of thousands of aspiring teachers. The organisation has demanded a fair and transparent investigation into the incident, a complete refund of examination fees to all candidates, and sweeping reforms to ensure the credibility of future recruitment examinations.

Organisation Questions MSCE's Functioning Over Incident

The controversy erupted after reports surfaced that the TET question paper had allegedly been leaked ahead of the scheduled examination. Following the development, the Maharashtra State Shikshan Kranti Sanghatana questioned the functioning of the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE), stating that such incidents undermine the integrity of the recruitment process and unfairly affect genuine candidates.

State President Sudhir Ghagas said he contacted senior officials of the Maharashtra State Council of Examination to seek clarification regarding the incident. According to the organisation, the officials confirmed that an official notification had already been uploaded on the Council's website. After verifying the communication, the organisation stated that the viral notification bearing Letter No. Marappa/Swi.Saha/221/2026, dated June 27, 2026, was found to be authentic.

Candidates Urged to Ignore Social Media Rumours

The organisation urged candidates not to fall prey to rumours or misinformation circulating on social media. It appealed to aspirants to continue their preparations until the revised examination schedule is officially announced.

Condemning what it described as a major administrative lapse, the organisation has demanded that the Maharashtra government immediately refund the examination fees paid by all TET candidates, arguing that aspirants should not bear the financial burden of failures in the examination system.

Candidates Urged to Ignore Social Media Rumours

The organisation has also sought structural reforms in the conduct of future TET examinations. It has urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to entrust the examination process to an independent and credible agency instead of the Maharashtra State Council of Examination. Additionally, it has demanded the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces during future examinations to strengthen security and prevent any recurrence of paper leaks.

State President Sudhir Ghagas and Konkan Division President Rahul Sapre said repeated irregularities in competitive examinations are jeopardising the careers and future of deserving teaching aspirants. They stressed that restoring public confidence in the examination system requires an impartial probe, strict action against those responsible, and the implementation of a transparent and foolproof examination mechanism.

The organisation maintained that safeguarding the integrity of recruitment examinations is essential to ensuring fairness, merit, and equal opportunity for thousands of candidates aspiring to join the teaching profession.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/