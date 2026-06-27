Railway RRB NTPC UG CBT-1 Answer Key 2025 Out At rrb.digialm.com; Objection Window Open Till July 5

Railway RRB NTPC UG CBT-1 Answer Key 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board has released the Computer Based Test-1 (CBT-1) answer key, question papers, and candidate response sheets for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Undergraduate (UG) Recruitment 2025 exam on the official website.

By going to the official RRB website at rrb.digialm.com or the common RRB portal at rrb.indianrailways.gov.in, candidates who took the exam can now examine their question papers, response sheets, and answer keys.

Direct link to check the answer key

Railway RRB NTPC UG CBT-1 Answer Key 2025: Important dates

CBT-1 Exam (Phase 1): May 7 to May 9, 2026

CBT-1 Exam (Phase 2): June 13 to June 20, 2026

Answer Key, Question Papers & Response Sheets Released: June 27, 2026

Answer Key & Objection Window Opens: June 27, 2026, at 7:00 PM

Last Date to Raise Objections: July 5, 2026, till 11:55 PM

Note: No objections will be accepted after the deadline.

Railway RRB NTPC UG CBT-1 Answer Key 2025: Steps to check answer key

Applicants can download their answer key by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the RRB's official website.

Step 2: Select the link for the RRB NTPC UG CBT-1 Answer Key 2026.

Step 3: Enter the necessary login information to log in.

Step 4: Examine your answer key, response sheet, and question paper.

Step 5: Save a copy after downloading it for later use.

Direct link to check the answer key

Railway RRB NTPC UG CBT-1 Answer Key 2025: Objection fee

To raise an objection, candidates must pay Rs 50 for each question in addition to any relevant bank service fees.

The official notice states that if an objection is determined to be legitimate, the objection fee will be reimbursed after the relevant bank fees are subtracted. The same account that was used to make the payment will receive the refund.

Railway RRB NTPC UG CBT-1 Answer Key 2025: Important instructions

Candidates should submit their objections well in advance of the deadline, according to the Railway Recruitment Boards. After July 5, 2026, at 11:55 p.m., no representation pertaining to the questions, answer choices, or answer keys will be considered.

For the most recent information on the hiring procedure, candidates are encouraged to often check the official RRB websites.