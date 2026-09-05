Teachers’ Day 2026: State-Level Essay Competition Invites Maharashtra Teachers To Showcase Conscious Use Of AI In Education | AI

To mark Teachers' Day, the Shikshan Vikas Manch of the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre has organized a state-level essay competition for teachers on the practical, conscious, and effective use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the teaching-learning process. The central theme of the competition is Conscious Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching and Learning: My Experience.

Competition To Capture Real Classroom Experiences With AI Tools

Unlike traditional essay contests, this initiative aims to document teachers' real-world experiences with AI. Participating teachers are required to select a subject component and demonstrate their use of AI tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini, or Claude. The essay must detail the entire process—from crafting prompts and refining generated responses to verifying facts with official references, correcting errors, and securing satisfactory outcomes. Entrants are also expected to share experiential insights into the strengths, limitations, challenges, and importance of conscious AI usage.

The competition is open to active teachers in government-recognized schools teaching Grades 1 to 12. Retired teachers may also participate, though they will not be considered for prizes. Entries can be submitted in Marathi or English, with a limit of up to 300 words.

Government School Teachers From Classes 1 To 12 Eligible

Online registration is open from September 6 to September 20, 2026. Applicants must complete the registration form via Google Form. Upon submission, participants must join the WhatsApp group link provided on the confirmation page to receive further updates.

The top three winners will receive books and a certificate of merit at the 17th State-Level Education Conference in Mumbai on January 3, 2027, in the presence of dignitaries. Additionally, five outstanding essays will receive certificates of encouragement, as announced by Dr. Madhav Suryawanshi, Chief Coordinator of Shikshan Vikas Manch.

Online Registration Open From September 6 To 20

The initiative is guided by senior educationist Dr. Vasant Kalpande, Chief Organizer of Shikshan Vikas Manch, and Dhanwanti Hardikar, Special Advisor and Education Scholar. The project is headed by Ajit Tijore, an active mathematics teacher.

Shikshan Vikas Manch invites all eligible teachers from Grades 1 to 12 across the state to participate enthusiastically in this innovative, experience-driven initiative. For further details, interested participants can contact 8291416216.

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