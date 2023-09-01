Teachers Day 2023: Over 50 Educators Set To Be Facilitated; Bihar, Andhra Pradesh Most Represented

Representational image

Following its annual tradition of facilitating teachers every year, the Ministry of Education has decided to felicitate 50 teachers and educations with a National Award in a ceremony on Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on September 5, 2023.

The recipients of the award will be honoured with Rs. 50,000, a certificate, and a silver medal.

As per reports, The boarding and accommodation arrangements for these chosen teachers have been established at Hotel "The Ashok," from September 3 (afternoon) through September 6 (forenoon), in anticipation of their arrival in the nation's capital on September 3. On September 3 at 5 o'clock, a briefing conference will be conducted at the hotel for them to go through the daily itinerary.

While some states are represented by one or two teachers, some have three teachers from their region making their mark at the felicitation ceremony.

Satyapal Singh, from Haryana (Rewari); Vijay Kumar, from Himachal Pradesh (Kangra); Amritpal Singh, from Punjab (Ludhiana); Arti Qanungo, from Delhi; Daulat Singh Gusain, from Uttarakhand (Pauri Garhwal); Sanjay Kumar, from Chandigarh; Avinash Murlidhar Parkhe, from Goa; Md. Ejazul Haque, from Jharkhand;

Chandan Mishra represents West Bengal; Reyaz Ahmed Sheikh represents Jammu and Kashmir; Netai Chandra Dey represents Arnachal Pradesh; Ningthoujam Binoy Singh represents Manipur; Madhav Singh represents Meghalaya; Lalthianghlima represents Mizoram; Kumud Kalita represents Assam; Jose D. Sujeev represents Kerala; and Mrinal Nandkishor Ganjale represents Maharashtra.

These teachers are the only ones from their state, who are set to take the award home.

States such as Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Odisha, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil and Telangana have two teachers going from there, while Andhra Pradesh and Bihar saw three of its teachers receiving the announcement regarding awards.

The government has chosen Ritika Anand and Sudhanshu Shekhar Panda from CBSE, along with CISCE's Bhupinder Gogia. Manoranjan Pathak.

