 Teacher Beaten in Bihar for Passing Lewd Comments on Students
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTeacher Beaten in Bihar for Passing Lewd Comments on Students

Teacher Beaten in Bihar for Passing Lewd Comments on Students

A teacher, of a private coaching institute, was beaten in Bihar’s East Champaran district after he passed lewd comments on students.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, July 09, 2023, 09:12 PM IST
article-image
Teacher Beaten in Bihar for Passing Lewd Comments on Students | IANS

A teacher, of a private coaching institute, was beaten in Bihar’s East Champaran district after he passed lewd comments on students.

The official said that the victim was running a coaching institute in the Ghorasahan area of the district.

The students have alleged that the teacher was passing lewd comments on students and was behaving inappropriately in class.

The students were annoyed with his attitude and they called some local youth. The teacher was called to a mango farm and allegedly beaten. A video also went viral on social media on Friday.

Ghorasahan SHO Santosh Kumar said that the police have received an application filed by the coaching teacher on Friday evening.

“A video also surfaced on social media as well. We are investigating the incident. The process of FIR will be initiated after the report,” SHO said.

Read Also
Kejriwal Rejects Posting Of Edu Department Official Mired In Vigilance Inquiries
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Heavy Rains Force These Indian States To Shut Down Schools Tomorrow

Heavy Rains Force These Indian States To Shut Down Schools Tomorrow

Mumbai News: 14 Night Schools Score 100% SSC Class 10 Results Despite Insufficient Teachers

Mumbai News: 14 Night Schools Score 100% SSC Class 10 Results Despite Insufficient Teachers

Canada: After Stay On Deportations Over Fake Offer Letters, Indian Students Prep For Legal Battle

Canada: After Stay On Deportations Over Fake Offer Letters, Indian Students Prep For Legal Battle

UP Govt-aided Madrasas To Receive Free NCERT Textbooks, Empty Promises say Madarsa Principals

UP Govt-aided Madrasas To Receive Free NCERT Textbooks, Empty Promises say Madarsa Principals

Teacher Beaten in Bihar for Passing Lewd Comments on Students

Teacher Beaten in Bihar for Passing Lewd Comments on Students