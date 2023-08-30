Tata Steel Collaborates With IIT (ISM), Dhanbad For Flagship MTech Internship Program: MoU Signed | Pixabay

Jamshedpur: Tata Steel on Wednesday signed an MoU with IIT (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad for a flagship MTech internship programme, the company said in a statement.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between IIT (ISM) Dhanbad Officiating Director Professor J K Pattanayak and Tata Steel Vice President (HRM) Atrayee Sanyal in the presence of senior officials.

The objective of the MoU is to offer 6-12 month-long internship to top talents from IIT (ISM) Dhanbad at Tata Steel.

The programme will enable Tata Steel to nurture new talent and give them long-term opportunities in the company, the statement said.

“We are excited to launch this flagship MTech internship programme for the students of IIT (ISM) Dhanbad. This programme is an excellent opportunity for MTech students to gain valuable experience in R&D and technology while also providing Tata Steel with access to top talent,” Sanyal said.