 Tata Communications Allots Non-Convertible Debentures Worth Rs 1,750 Cr
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTata Communications Allots Non-Convertible Debentures Worth Rs 1,750 Cr

Tata Communications Allots Non-Convertible Debentures Worth Rs 1,750 Cr

The NCDs have a fixed rate coupon of 7.75 percent and have been issued on the basis of multiple yield allotment method.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 29, 2023, 06:53 PM IST
article-image
Tata Communications Allots Non-Convertible Debentures Worth Rs 1,750 Cr | Image: Tata Communications (Representative)

Tata Communications on Tuesday through an exchange file informed that the Financial Resource Raising Committee has today approved the allotment of 1,75,000 Rated, Unsecured, Listed, Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) having face value of Rs 1,00,000 each, for cash, aggregating to Rs 1,750 crore, for a tenor of 3 years, to identified investors on private placement basis, on the terms and conditions as mentioned in the transaction documents for the issuance.

The NCDs have a fixed rate coupon of 7.75 percent and have been issued on the basis of multiple yield allotment method.

The NCDs will be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market Segment of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

Tata Communications shares

The shares of Tata Communications on Tuesday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 1,792.50, down by 0.29 percent.

Read Also
Tata Communications Launches Global, Cloud based 5G Roaming Lab
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lupin Launches Propranolol Long-Acting Capsules To Improve Heart Health In Canada

Lupin Launches Propranolol Long-Acting Capsules To Improve Heart Health In Canada

Everest Industries Allots Equity Shares To Employees As ESOP

Everest Industries Allots Equity Shares To Employees As ESOP

Tata Communications Allots Non-Convertible Debentures Worth Rs 1,750 Cr

Tata Communications Allots Non-Convertible Debentures Worth Rs 1,750 Cr

SJVN Gets Letters Of Award To Build 3 Solar Projects Totalling 320 MW In Assam

SJVN Gets Letters Of Award To Build 3 Solar Projects Totalling 320 MW In Assam

RBI Authorises Bandhan Bank For Disbursing Civil Pension

RBI Authorises Bandhan Bank For Disbursing Civil Pension