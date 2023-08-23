Tata Communications Launches Global, Cloud based 5G Roaming Lab | Image: Tata Communications (Representative)

Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler, on Wednesday announces the launch of its global, cloud-based 5G Roaming Laboratory (Lab), enabling Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to trial 5G standalone network use cases before introducing the service to their subscribers, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Cloud-based 5G Roaming Lab

Tata Communications cloud-based 5G Roaming Lab trials the international mobile roaming experience by closely monitoring traffic movement and network usage for giving the highest quality of experience to mobile phone users while roaming.

Its tests get an objective performance assessment across networks, connected in the exchange process while a user is roaming. This also includes onboarding and internet trials on the high-speed, high-reliable and low-latency 5G standalone network.

It is equipped with hi-tech server applications that provide high-speed and seamless 5G roaming connectivity along with network security.

“Connectivity is a key ingredient in today’s fast-paced digital world. An internet that is fast, secure and available at all times is of paramount importance to customers, whether they are individuals or an enterprise. We are excited to introduce our newest capability in 5G roaming testing ensuring MNO customers are receiving proven services,” said Mysore Madhusudhan, Executive Vice President, Collaboration and Connected Solutions, Tata Communications.

Tata Communications shares

The shares of Tata Communications on Wednesday at 11:39 am IST were at Rs 1,820.80, up by 2.17 percent.

