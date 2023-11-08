TAPMI Launches MBA In Technology Management For Business-Tech Integration

TAPMI Launches MBA In Technology Management /TAPMI campus | TAPMI

T A Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), Bengaluru, under the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), has announced the launch of a new MBA course in Technology Management. The program, set to commence from the academic year 2024, is designed to equip MBA graduates with the skills needed to enhance technology application in companies.

Dr. Aditya Jadhav, Dean of TAPMI Bengaluru, highlighted the unique aspects of the MBA in Technology Management program. He stated, "TAPMI has curated a specialized MBA program in Technology Management that combines three unique pillars in the curriculum: Business management courses, Technology management courses, and Sectoral specialization tracks in FinTech, E-Commerce & Retail, and Healthcare."

What does this new MBA course have to offer?

The 2-year (6-trimester) program, located at the TAPMI Bangalore campus, targets students with 2-7 years of technology experience in leading IT services, product, and platform companies. A significant feature of the course is the involvement of industry practitioners, who will contribute 30% of the teaching content, emphasizing applied learning using cutting-edge software tools and technology labs.

Furthermore, the program offers students the opportunity to engage in multiple internships and live projects with leading tech companies. This hands-on approach aims to prepare graduates for the dynamic and evolving technology landscape.