 TAPMI Launches MBA In Technology Management For Business-Tech Integration
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTAPMI Launches MBA In Technology Management For Business-Tech Integration

TAPMI Launches MBA In Technology Management For Business-Tech Integration

TAPMI, Bengaluru, introduces an innovative MBA in Technology Management, blending business and tech skills. The 2-year program emphasizes hands-on learning with industry experts and sectoral specializations.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 08, 2023, 05:20 PM IST
article-image
TAPMI Launches MBA In Technology Management /TAPMI campus | TAPMI

T A Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), Bengaluru, under the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), has announced the launch of a new MBA course in Technology Management. The program, set to commence from the academic year 2024, is designed to equip MBA graduates with the skills needed to enhance technology application in companies.

Dr. Aditya Jadhav, Dean of TAPMI Bengaluru, highlighted the unique aspects of the MBA in Technology Management program. He stated, "TAPMI has curated a specialized MBA program in Technology Management that combines three unique pillars in the curriculum: Business management courses, Technology management courses, and Sectoral specialization tracks in FinTech, E-Commerce & Retail, and Healthcare."

What does this new MBA course have to offer?

The 2-year (6-trimester) program, located at the TAPMI Bangalore campus, targets students with 2-7 years of technology experience in leading IT services, product, and platform companies. A significant feature of the course is the involvement of industry practitioners, who will contribute 30% of the teaching content, emphasizing applied learning using cutting-edge software tools and technology labs.

Furthermore, the program offers students the opportunity to engage in multiple internships and live projects with leading tech companies. This hands-on approach aims to prepare graduates for the dynamic and evolving technology landscape.

Read Also
FPJ-Ed l Directors of IIM Ranchi, GIM, TAPMI, and SPJIMR sit together for panel discussion,...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IPS G. Thilakavathi Appointed As IIT Madras ‘Student Ombuds’

IPS G. Thilakavathi Appointed As IIT Madras ‘Student Ombuds’

SECR Recruitment 2023: Sports Quota Applications Open At secr.indianrailways.gov.in

SECR Recruitment 2023: Sports Quota Applications Open At secr.indianrailways.gov.in

Step By Step Guide To Download Haryana NMMSS 2023 Admit Card, Link Inside

Step By Step Guide To Download Haryana NMMSS 2023 Admit Card, Link Inside

NTA PhD Answer Key 2023 Out For DU, JNU, BHU, BBAU

NTA PhD Answer Key 2023 Out For DU, JNU, BHU, BBAU

Coimbatore College Ragging Incident: 7 Students Arrested For Assaulting Junior

Coimbatore College Ragging Incident: 7 Students Arrested For Assaulting Junior