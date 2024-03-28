TANCET 2024 Results To Be Announced Today, Here's How To Check | Representative Image

Anna University is set to announce the TANCET 2024 examination results today, March 28, 2024. The results can be accessed on the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu. From April 3 to May 3, 2024, candidates will have the option to download their scorecards. Prior to this, provisional and final answer keys were made available on March 22 following a thorough review of candidates' feedback.

The TANCET entrance examination took place on March 9, 2024, with the MCA exam scheduled from 10 am to 12 pm and the MBA exam from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. The exam is conducted offline and lasts for two hours. TANCET is an annual examination that grants admission to Anna University's MBA and MCA programs.

Steps to download the TANCET 2024 result

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the result tab.

Step 3: Click on the provided link on the homepage.

Step 4: Key in login credentials.

Step 5: The result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Save and download for future reference.

The official notifications from colleges and institutions will reveal the minimum passing score once the results are declared. TANCET 2024 comprises of 100 questions, each worth one mark, and incorrect answers will result in negative marking.