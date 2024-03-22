TANCET 2024 Final Answer Key Released By Anna University, Direct Link Inside | Representative Image

The final answer key for TANCET 2024 has been released by Anna University. Students can get the TANCET 2024 answer key on the official website at 12:30 PM, per the notification that is posted there.



On March 28, 2024, the TANCET 2024 / CEETA 2024 results will be made public. On April 3, the scorecards will be made available for download, and they will remain available until May 3, 2024.

TANCET 2024 Important Dates:

- Final answer key for TANCET: March 22, 2024

- TANCET result: March 28, 2024

- TANCET scorecard availability: April 3 to May 3, 2024.

How to Download the 2024 TANCET Final Answer Key?

Go to TANCET's official website.

Select the link to the TANCET final answer key.

Enter your password and login ID to log in.

Save the TANCET final solution key to your computer for future use.

For admission to postgraduate management (MBA) and computer application (MCA) programs at participating Tamil Nadu colleges, Anna University administered the TANCET exam. Two shifts of the 2024 test were conducted on March 9. The TANCET MCA exam was administered during the first shift, which ran from 10 am to 12 pm. The MBA entrance exam was administered during the second shift, which ran from 2:30 to 4:30. Candidates should visit Anna University's official website for additional pertinent information.