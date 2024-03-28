 TANCET 2024 Results Declared: Check Scores Now!
Representative Image

The outcome of the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test, also known as TANCET 2024, has been declared. TANCET scores can now be accessed on the official website tancet.annauniv.edu. Individuals aspiring to pursue an MBA or MCA can view their scores by logging in with their email address and password.

Important Dates:

Exam date: March 9

Result date: March 28

Scorecard date: Betweem April 3 and May 3

TANCET MBA

Date: March 9

Time: 2:30 pm and 4:30 pm

MCA

Date: March 9

Time: 10 am to 12 pm

The CEETA PG examination took place on March 10th for postgraduate programs in engineering, architecture, and planning (ME/MTech/MArch/MPlan).

How to download the results?

Visit the official website of Anna University, tancet.annauniv.edu.

Go to the TANCET/CEETA PG 2024 result page.

Enter your email address and password.

Login and check your marks.

article-image

Anna University will conduct the common counseling for MBA, MCA, and other postgraduate courses using TANCET and CEETA PG. The specific timetable and procedure for the counseling will be communicated shortly. Please continue to monitor the official website for additional information.

