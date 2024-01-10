 TANCET 2024 Registration Opens: Apply Now For MBA And MCA
Anna University starts TANCET 2024 and CREETA PG registration today. Secure your spot for MBA and MCA courses before February 7. Exam dates are set for March 9 and 10.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, January 10, 2024, 07:49 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image/Pixabay

Anna University has officially opened the registration process for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2024) and the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission (CREETA) PG 2024, starting from 10 am today. Interested candidates can apply for these examinations through the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu. Here's a breakdown of the key details:

Important Dates:

Registration Start Date: January 10, 2024

Registration End Date: February 7, 2024

TANCET 2024 Exam Date: March 9, 2024

CREETA PG 2024 Exam Date: March 10, 2024

Exam Schedule:

TANCET MBA Exam: 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm

TANCET MCA Exam: 10 am to 12 pm

CREETA PG Exam: 10 am to 12 pm

article-image

Eligibility and Courses:

TANCET: Admission to MBA and MCA courses at various institutions in Tamil Nadu.

CREETA PG: Admission to ME/MTech/MArch/MPlan courses.

Application Process:

Visit the official website of TANCET 2024, tancet.annauniv.edu.

Open the registration link and complete the form submission.

Login and proceed to fill out the application form.

Provide personal details and educational qualifications.

Upload a recent photo and signature.

Make the necessary payment for the application fee.

Submit the form and save the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates are advised to review the official website for detailed information on exam fees and other relevant details. The last date for application submission is February 7, 2024.

