 TANCET 2024 Rank List Released For MBA, MCA; Direct Link To Check Inside
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTANCET 2024 Rank List Released For MBA, MCA; Direct Link To Check Inside

TANCET 2024 Rank List Released For MBA, MCA; Direct Link To Check Inside

The next step in the counselling process is the Choice-Filling option, where candidates will be required to fill in their preferred courses and colleges. Seats will be allotted based on candidate preference, rank, and availability.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, July 23, 2024, 04:01 PM IST
article-image
TANCET 2024 Rank List Released For MBA, MCA; Direct Link To Check Inside |

The recent announcement, from the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) reveals the publication of the TANCET 2024 rank list for MBA and MCA counseling sessions.

Following this update candidates will move on to the step in the counseling procedure known as Choice Filling. During this phase applicants will need to indicate their courses and colleges. The allocation of seats will be based on factors such as candidate preference, seat availability.

Moreover candidates must make a deposit which will later be adjusted against the course fees upon seat allotment. The final result of seat allotment is expected to be released prompting candidates to report to their designated institutions with all documentation.

How to check?

Candidates who have completed registration for admission counseling can now. Download their rank lists from either of the websites; tancet.annauniv.edu or tnmbamca.com.

1. Visit one of the websites mentioned above

2. Click on the MBA/MCA Rank List option displayed on the homepage

Read Also
TANCET 2024 Final Answer Key Released By Anna University, Direct Link Inside
article-image

3. A new PDF file will open containing your information, including;

Candidates name

Application number

TANCET MBA scores

Community ranking

Relevant details

4. Confirm your position in the list. Save a copy, for future reference.

Important Dates:

- Redressal period: July 23-26 (for any queries or discrepancies)

- Choice-Filling options: Coming soon (candidates need to fill in their course and college preferences)

- Seat allotment: Based on candidate preference, rank, and availability

- Initial deposit: To be paid during option filling process (adjustable against course fee after seat allotment.

Any queries or discrepancies can be addressed during the redressal period from July 23-26.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

TANCET 2024 Rank List Released For MBA, MCA; Direct Link To Check Inside

TANCET 2024 Rank List Released For MBA, MCA; Direct Link To Check Inside

SC Hearing On NEET 2024 Irregularities: 'We Plan To Wrap Up Today', Says CJI

SC Hearing On NEET 2024 Irregularities: 'We Plan To Wrap Up Today', Says CJI

CUET UG 2024 Answer Key Released: Check Now On exams.nta.ac.in

CUET UG 2024 Answer Key Released: Check Now On exams.nta.ac.in

Haryana HBSE Class 12 Compartment Results Declared; Check Here

Haryana HBSE Class 12 Compartment Results Declared; Check Here

A Comprehensive Guide To Online CAT Exam Preparation With SuperGrads

A Comprehensive Guide To Online CAT Exam Preparation With SuperGrads