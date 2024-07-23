TANCET 2024 Rank List Released For MBA, MCA; Direct Link To Check Inside |

The recent announcement, from the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) reveals the publication of the TANCET 2024 rank list for MBA and MCA counseling sessions.

Following this update candidates will move on to the step in the counseling procedure known as Choice Filling. During this phase applicants will need to indicate their courses and colleges. The allocation of seats will be based on factors such as candidate preference, seat availability.

Moreover candidates must make a deposit which will later be adjusted against the course fees upon seat allotment. The final result of seat allotment is expected to be released prompting candidates to report to their designated institutions with all documentation.

How to check?

Candidates who have completed registration for admission counseling can now. Download their rank lists from either of the websites; tancet.annauniv.edu or tnmbamca.com.

1. Visit one of the websites mentioned above

2. Click on the MBA/MCA Rank List option displayed on the homepage

3. A new PDF file will open containing your information, including;

Candidates name

Application number

TANCET MBA scores

Community ranking

Relevant details

4. Confirm your position in the list. Save a copy, for future reference.

Important Dates:

- Redressal period: July 23-26 (for any queries or discrepancies)

- Choice-Filling options: Coming soon (candidates need to fill in their course and college preferences)

- Seat allotment: Based on candidate preference, rank, and availability

- Initial deposit: To be paid during option filling process (adjustable against course fee after seat allotment.

Any queries or discrepancies can be addressed during the redressal period from July 23-26.