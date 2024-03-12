 TANCET 2024 Answer Key Tomorrow At tancet.annauniv.edu
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTANCET 2024 Answer Key Tomorrow At tancet.annauniv.edu

TANCET 2024 Answer Key Tomorrow At tancet.annauniv.edu

Get ready to access the TANCET 2024 Answer Key at tancet.annauniv.edu. Download the key on March 13, 2024, and challenge any discrepancies.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 12:16 PM IST
article-image
Pixabay

Anna University will be releasing the preliminary answer key for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2024 on March 13, 2024. The TANCET 2024 MCA and MBA entrance exams were held on March 9, 2024, with a large number of candidates taking part in hopes of pursuing postgraduate studies. Candidates can visit the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu, to access the answer key.

Date:

The TANCET 2024 answer key will be available for download on March 13, 2024.

How to Download TANCET Answer Key 2024:

Visit the official website of TANCET 2024.

Locate and click on the TANCET answer key link on the homepage.

The answer key in PDF format will be displayed on the screen.

Download the answer key for future reference and verification of answers.

Challenging the Answer Key:

The challenge window will open simultaneously with the release of the answer key.

Candidates can raise objections against discrepancies they find in the answer key.

Provide necessary documents and select the correct answer option for the challenged question.

The final answer key will be released after considering all valid objections raised.

Read Also
CUET PG 2024 Admit Card Released for Exam March 14, 15
article-image

Candidates are recommended to carefully check the answer key once it is published and make good use of the opportunity to challenge any discrepancies in order to maintain accuracy in the assessment process. The TANCET 2024 results will be declared later, using the final answer key, and candidates will need to log in with their credentials to view their results.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

OSSSC Notifies Recruitment Of Teachers For District Cadre Seats In Odisha, Apply Now!

OSSSC Notifies Recruitment Of Teachers For District Cadre Seats In Odisha, Apply Now!

JPSC CSE Prelims 2024 Admit Card Today at jpsc.gov.in

JPSC CSE Prelims 2024 Admit Card Today at jpsc.gov.in

Sainik School Exam 2024 Results Available for Download: Check Your AISSEE Score Card Now!

Sainik School Exam 2024 Results Available for Download: Check Your AISSEE Score Card Now!

NMC Releases List Of 154 Colleges Offering New Postgraduate Courses And Increased Seats

NMC Releases List Of 154 Colleges Offering New Postgraduate Courses And Increased Seats

TANCET 2024 Answer Key Tomorrow At tancet.annauniv.edu

TANCET 2024 Answer Key Tomorrow At tancet.annauniv.edu