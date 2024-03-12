TANCET 2024 Answer Key Tomorrow At tancet.annauniv.edu

Pixabay

Anna University will be releasing the preliminary answer key for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2024 on March 13, 2024. The TANCET 2024 MCA and MBA entrance exams were held on March 9, 2024, with a large number of candidates taking part in hopes of pursuing postgraduate studies. Candidates can visit the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu, to access the answer key.

Date:

The TANCET 2024 answer key will be available for download on March 13, 2024.

How to Download TANCET Answer Key 2024:

Visit the official website of TANCET 2024.

Locate and click on the TANCET answer key link on the homepage.

The answer key in PDF format will be displayed on the screen.

Download the answer key for future reference and verification of answers.

Challenging the Answer Key:

The challenge window will open simultaneously with the release of the answer key.

Candidates can raise objections against discrepancies they find in the answer key.

Provide necessary documents and select the correct answer option for the challenged question.

The final answer key will be released after considering all valid objections raised.

Candidates are recommended to carefully check the answer key once it is published and make good use of the opportunity to challenge any discrepancies in order to maintain accuracy in the assessment process. The TANCET 2024 results will be declared later, using the final answer key, and candidates will need to log in with their credentials to view their results.