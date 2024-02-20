TANCET 2024 Admit Card Release: Exam Date, Pattern, and How to Download

Representational Image

The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2024 admit card is set to be released tomorrow, February 21, 2024. Hosted on the official website tancet.annauniv.edu by Anna University, this crucial document will enable aspiring candidates to sit for the examination. Scheduled for March 9 and 10, TANCET 2024 aims to facilitate admissions into various prestigious programs including MBA, MCA, and PG engineering courses.

Date:

The TANCET 2024 examination will be conducted on March 9 and 10, 2024.

Exam Pattern:

The TANCET MTech 2023 exam will comprise three parts.While Parts I and II are mandatory, Part III will consist of questions from courses chosen by the candidates. The examination will include 115 multiple-choice questions to be attempted in 2 hours. Each part will have different sections with varying numbers of questions and marks allotted. However, a negative marking scheme will be enforced, deducting 1/3 of the marks for each incorrect answer.

TANCET MBA Question Pattern:

The MBA examination will consist of five sections with a total of 100 multiple-choice questions. Each correct answer will fetch one mark, while 1/3 of a mark will be deducted for each wrong response.

How to Download TANCET 2024 Admit Card:

Visit the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu.

Click on the hall ticket link available on the page.

Enter the User ID and password generated during registration.

Click on the ‘Login’ button to proceed.

Verify the details provided on the admit card for accuracy.

Download the TANCET admit card in PDF format.

Take a printout of the admit card for future reference.