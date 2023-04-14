TANCET 2023 result out at tancet.annauniv.edu, direct link here

TANCET 2023 Result Declared | FP Photo

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2023 results have been released by Anna University today, April 14.

Students can check their results by visiting the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu.

The final answer key was released on April 11. The entrance examination was conducted on March 25 and 26, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Steps to check TANCET 2023 result:

Visit the official site of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu.

Click on TANCET 2023 result link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

A total of 9,279 candidates have appeared for TANCET MCA exam and 22,774 candidates have appeared for TANCET MBA exam.

Along with TANCET, the varsity will release CEETA result as well.

The scorecard for both the examinations will be available from April 20 to May 20, 2023 on the web portal.